Zellij Features - Terminal Superpowers at your Fingertips

Following is a non-exhaustive list of features that make using Zellij a joyful experience.

Zellij offers flexible pane management with both tiled and floating layouts:

Floating Panes are first-class citizens in Zellij. They can be toggled on and off with Alt f and are persistent. If you run a command in a floating pane, hide it, and then show it again, the command will still be running in the background. Floating panes can be:

Moved around with the mouse or keyboard

Resized

Rearranged dynamically

Pinned to stay always-on-top (perfect for monitoring commands while working)

Tiled panes can also be turned into floating panes and vice versa.

Stacked Panes allow you to layer multiple panes on top of each other. This is perfect for:

Keeping multiple editor buffers accessible

Monitoring several commands without taking up horizontal space

Organizing your workspace by task or context

Navigate between stacked panes with arrow keys and resize them dynamically. Learn more in our stacked resize tutorial.

Zellij layouts are powerful automation tools that describe pre-defined sets of panes, tabs, terminals, commands, and plugins. They allow you to:

Automate Workflows : Define your entire development environment in a single KDL file

: Define your entire development environment in a single KDL file Command Panes : Pre-configure commands that can be re-run with a single key press

: Pre-configure commands that can be re-run with a single key press Edit Panes : Automatically open files in your editor when starting a session

: Automatically open files in your editor when starting a session Pane Templates : Avoid repetition by defining reusable pane configurations

: Avoid repetition by defining reusable pane configurations Tab Layouts: Structure multiple tabs with different purposes

Layouts can be version-controlled and shared with your team, making onboarding and context-switching seamless. Check out our comprehensive layouts tutorial to get started.

Tired of searching through terminal windows trying to find the right context? Zellij’s session management features solve this problem:

Session Manager ( Ctrl o + w ) provides:

Quick switching between running sessions

Session creation with custom names

Background session management

Context preservation when switching

Welcome Screen (launch with zellij -l welcome ) offers:

“Start Menu” for your terminal

Visual session selection interface

Create or attach to sessions on startup

Resurrect exited sessions with full context

Session Resurrection is a unique feature that allows you to bring back closed sessions with their full pane structure and commands, even across reboots. This is invaluable when you need to return to a previous complex task or context.

Learn how to integrate session management into your workflow in our session management tutorial.

Zellij includes a built-in web server that serves sessions directly in your browser:

Key Features:

No Terminal Required : Access your Zellij sessions from any web browser

: Access your Zellij sessions from any web browser Built-in authentication : Control access to your terminal

: Control access to your terminal Persistent Sessions : Bookmark specific sessions via URL (e.g., http://localhost:8082/my-project )

: Bookmark specific sessions via URL (e.g., ) Seamless Switching : Switch between terminal and browser without interruption

: Switch between terminal and browser without interruption Share Sessions: Perfect for pair programming, debugging with teammates, or accessing your terminal remotely

The web client makes the terminal emulator optional, not required. Set it up locally or share sessions with your team. See our web client tutorial for setup instructions.

Zellij’s plugin system allows you to extend functionality using WebAssembly:

The Zellij interface is made up of plugins:

Tab Bar & Status Bar : Customizable UI components

: Customizable UI components Session Manager : Visual session management interface

: Visual session management interface Welcome Screen : Session launcher and manager

: Session launcher and manager Multiple Pane Select : Bulk operations on multiple panes

: Bulk operations on multiple panes Configuration Screen : Interactive configuration management

: Interactive configuration management Strider (Filepicker): Dynamic filesystem navigation with fuzzy finding

Develop Your Own:

Write plugins in any language that compiles to WebAssembly

Rust has first-class support with dedicated SDK

Access to Zellij state and events

Can render custom UIs and respond to user input

Distribute as a single .wasm file that does not require installation

Zellij provides scaffolding tools to get started quickly. Follow our Rust plugin development tutorial to build your first plugin.

Command panes are a unique Zellij feature that treats commands as first-class pane citizens rather than just terminal output:

Benefits:

See the exit code of completed commands

Re-run commands with a single Enter key press

key press Start commands suspended and run them on-demand

Keep frequently-used commands accessible in your layout

Perfect for build commands, tests, and development servers

Command panes can be included in layouts with the start_suspended option, allowing you to define commands that wait for you to manually trigger them. This is ideal for resource-intensive operations you don’t want running immediately on startup.

Zellij allows you to open any pane’s scrollback buffer directly in your $EDITOR :

Press Ctrl s + e to edit the current pane’s scrollback

+ to edit the current pane’s scrollback Use your favorite editor (vim, emacs, neovim, etc.)

Save output to files for sharing or documentation

Search, manipulate, and copy terminal output with full editor capabilities

This feature transforms terminal output from ephemeral text into something you can work with using your full editor toolkit.

Perform bulk operations on multiple panes at once:

Select panes with Alt + left-click (hold and drag to select multiple)

+ (hold and drag to select multiple) Close multiple panes at once

Break panes to new tabs in bulk

Stack selected panes together

Move focus through selected panes

The multiple pane select dialog appears automatically when panes are selected, showing available actions. This is perfect for reorganizing your workspace or cleaning up many panes quickly.

Ready to try these features?

Zellij will always be free and open-source. If you find it valuable, consider supporting development.